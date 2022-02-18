Skip to main content
Report: Flamengo Officials 'Pushing' To Cancel Andreas Pereira Transfer From Manchester United

Flamengo officials are 'pushing' to cancel the proposed transfer of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United following on from the Brazilian's poor recent performances, according to reports.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently on loan at Flamengo until June in a deal that originally included an option to buy clause for around £16.5million.

Andreas Pereira

Pereira has come under fire from Brazilian media for his recent poor performances for Flamengo, with some press outlets questioning whether the club should still go through with the deal.

Sports Witness are reporting that local reports in Rio De Janeiro that Flamengo and United have a 'verbal agreement' complete for the player and that the Brazilian club should make it official after their Super Cup game on Sunday. 

Sports Witness go on to say that according to a report from Jorge Nicola, 'there are important people on the red and black board (Flamengo) who're working behind the scenes so the agreement is called off'. 

Pereira's current contract expires with United next year which is another reason that officials are reportedly raising as a point to 'call off the agreement.' 

