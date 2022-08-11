Former Chelsea And Serbia Player Claimed Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Better Than Paul Pogba

Following the setback Manchester United had with Frenkie De Jong, the Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems a great alternative for the Dutchman.

The media has also reported that the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag is ready to give up on the pursuit of Frenkie De Jong as the player is reluctant to join Manchester United.

There are more options in the market of course, but the Old Trafford side has not thought of anyone until recent days.

Manchester United has only so many days to secure a Midfielder and Lazio's number 21 could be the right choice.

Erik Ten Hag's side has been trying to sign the Lleida born since 2018 but could never reach an agreement with the Serie A Tim club.

According to a report from United In Focus: It was claimed that the Serbian Midfielder would cost the Red Devils a fee rounding 50 million euros.

Compared to past years Milinkovic-Savic's price tag has dropped significantly in addition to the club starting to get desperate for a new Midfielder.

The signing would need to be done before the window closes at the end of the month which could boost the negotiations between the Premier League side and Lazio.

According to claims from former Chelsea and Serbia Striker Mateja Kezman who represents Milinkovic-Savic told Mozzart Sport in 2018:

“When Sergej arrived in Italy there were comparisons with Paul Pogba. I think that now Milinkovic-Savic has some different qualities that are better than Pogba.

“He has the possibility to become the best in the world in my opinion. He reminds me of Zinedine Zidane sometimes and there are certain things he does that you cannot see on the television. He will one day contest the Ballon d’Or.”

Author Verdict:

Despite the agent praising his client, the Serbian Midfielder is indeed a very talented player which could meet Erik Ten Hag's standards for this Premier League season.

