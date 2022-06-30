Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

Everton striker Richarlison is set to complete a move to Tottenham after previous links to both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United and Arsenal had both looked at Richarlison as a possible striker target however both clubs have missed out to Spurs who have reached an agreement to sign the striker.

United were looking at a number of targets to fill the striker position, that included Richarlison and Darwin Nunez who have both joined Spurs and Liverpool respectively.

Their Premier League rivals Arsenal had also identified Richarlison as a potential target but have opted to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus instead.

The Brazilian striker is set to join Spurs for a fee of around £50million as Antonio Conte looks to add attacking threat to his side.

Spurs have already been very active in the transfer window, signing a number of players across key positions in their squad.

Fabrizio Romano gave his famous 'here we go' over Richarlison's move in a Tweet that read;

"Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms.

Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Richarlison
Transfers

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

By Alex Wallace53 seconds ago
tyrell malacia
News

'Not Your Typical Player' - Tyrell Malacia's Personal Trainer Gives His Overview Ahead Of Manchester United Switch

By Rhys James13 minutes ago
Andreas Pereira
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Wants To Stay At Flamengo Despite Fulham Links

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Antony Asks Ajax To Listen To Offers Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Expects To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Training On July 4th

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Made Lisandro Martinez His Top Defensive Target For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Set To Move For Matthijs de Ligt | Previously Linked With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United 2022-23 Home Kit Set To Launch July 1st

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago