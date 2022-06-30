Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

Everton striker Richarlison is set to complete a move to Tottenham after previous links to both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United and Arsenal had both looked at Richarlison as a possible striker target however both clubs have missed out to Spurs who have reached an agreement to sign the striker.

United were looking at a number of targets to fill the striker position, that included Richarlison and Darwin Nunez who have both joined Spurs and Liverpool respectively.

Their Premier League rivals Arsenal had also identified Richarlison as a potential target but have opted to sign Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus instead.

The Brazilian striker is set to join Spurs for a fee of around £50million as Antonio Conte looks to add attacking threat to his side.

Spurs have already been very active in the transfer window, signing a number of players across key positions in their squad.

Fabrizio Romano gave his famous 'here we go' over Richarlison's move in a Tweet that read;

"Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms.

Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal."

