Former Manchester United Midfielder Announces His New Club After Leaving United In Summer

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has announced via a post on social media platform Twitter that he has signed for Nottingham Forest.

Lingard was available on a free-transfer this summer transfer window after leaving boyhood club Manchester United at the expiry of his contract at the club.

After joining the club as a 8-year old kid in 2000, he gradually progressed through the ranks in the club academy before signing his first professional contract in the summer of 2011 and eventually getting promoted to the senior team.

During his time at Old Trafford, he won several trophies. He was part of the squad which won the FA Youth Cup in 2011, and as a part of the senior team, he won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League.

The 29-year-old midfielder came close to leaving United last summer, when he was linked with a move to West Ham where he enjoyed a successful loan spell during the latter part of the 2020-21 season.

He again came close to leaving in January earlier this year, this time linked with a move to the North-east with Newcastle, but a move didn't materialise.

On the expiry of his contract at United this summer, he was available as a free agent, and now newly promoted Nottingham Forest have signed the England international, confirmed by the player himself.

According to a report from The Athletic, Steve Cooper's side signed the former Brighton and Leicester player on a one-year deal, and that he has completed his medical with the Midlands club.

