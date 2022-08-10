Skip to main content

Former Manchester United Striker Javier Hernandez - "If United Came For Me, I'd Say Yes"

According to reports, Javier Hernandez has hinted at Manchester United that he could return to Old Trafford this summer.

The former Manchester United Striker joined back in 2010 for 9.5 million euros. The Mexican arrived as a young promise at the Theatre of Dreams.

After his spell through the Red Devils, the Attacker was signed by Bayern Leverkusen in 2015 then two years later, the 34-year-old moved to West Ham.

Javier Hernandez

After 'Chicharito' had spent two years in London then signed for Sevilla to finally move to LA Galaxy in January 2020 after that brief Spanish spell, according to Daily Mail.

Hernandez had a good performance at Manchester United. The Mexican managed to score 59 goals and 20 assists in 157 matches played with the Red Devils.

According to a report from ManUtdNews: Javier Hernandez spoke in an interview and said.

"Man, I mean, there are these situations and I know the narratives because of my age and my past.

"If Manchester United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free.’ Of course, you know, I’d do that."

Erik Ten Hag is desperate for a new Striker as Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is still uncertain and could leave this month.

Marcus Rashford can't find goals and is having a harsh start, on top of that Anthony Martial is enduring injury time and being useless at the moment for the team.

Meanwhile, Hernandez might not be the answer to the Dutchman's problems, the LA Galaxy Striker could have something the current squad players don't. His work rate.

Javier Hernandez
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
