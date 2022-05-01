Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

Manchester United could let go of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to a report.

After Erik ten Hag was confirmed as the new manager to take over the reins at the century-old club, there have been reports of a possible exodus of the first-team squad in his first summer transfer window at the club.

The Dutch manager is said to be working on the future of several United players in between taking charge of the remaining Ajax matches this season.

According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, ten Hag has a crucial say on whether the out-of-contract players at the English clubs will be offered a deal to extend their stay beyond the summer or not.

And it's been stated that so far, there has been no indication from the incoming Red Devils manager that all four of Pogba, Mata, Cavani and Lingard should be offered a deal to stay at the club.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus.

Juan Mata might be heading back to his homeland Spain or maybe to the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Edinson Cavani has been reportedly close to signing for Argentine giants Boca Juniors, who have been chasing him since the last summer.

And the academy graduate Lingard, who was close to leaving the club for West Ham and Newcastle this season, might finally part ways with the club which he has called home since 2000.

