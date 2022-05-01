Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

Manchester United could let go of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to a report.

After Erik ten Hag was confirmed as the new manager to take over the reins at the century-old club, there have been reports of a possible exodus of the first-team squad in his first summer transfer window at the club.

The Dutch manager is said to be working on the future of several United players in between taking charge of the remaining Ajax matches this season.

According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, ten Hag has a crucial say on whether the out-of-contract players at the English clubs will be offered a deal to extend their stay beyond the summer or not.

Manchester United flag

And it's been stated that so far, there has been no indication from the incoming Red Devils manager that all four of Pogba, Mata, Cavani and Lingard should be offered a deal to stay at the club.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus.

Juan Mata might be heading back to his homeland Spain or maybe to the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Edinson Cavani has been reportedly close to signing for Argentine giants Boca Juniors, who have been chasing him since the last summer.

And the academy graduate Lingard, who was close to leaving the club for West Ham and Newcastle this season, might finally part ways with the club which he has called home since 2000.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Manchester United flag
Transfers

Four Manchester United Players Look Likely To Leave The Club In The Summer

By Soumyajit Royjust now
imago1011341912h
Opinions

Two-Faced Expectations: Ralf Rangnick, the Coach Cum Consultant

By Alan Bince20 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Could Speak About Frenkie de Jong in the Coming Days

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson

By Alex WallaceApr 29, 2022
Mitchell
News

Report: Paul Mitchell to Manchester United Now at an 'Advanced Stage'

By Alex WallaceApr 29, 2022
Old Trafford
News

Matt Judge Resigns From his Position at Manchester United

By Alex WallaceApr 29, 2022
Erik ten Hag
News

Ex-Manchester United Star Feeding Information about Erik ten Hag to Squad

By Kaustubh PandeyApr 29, 2022
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick Considering Move for Serie A Striker

By Kaustubh PandeyApr 29, 2022