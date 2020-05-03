Four Premier League clubs monitoring Lingard situation

Jesse Lingard's Manchester United future is up in the air ahead of the summer transfer window and there seems to be suitors close to home.

When Lingard joined forces with Mino Raiola in January, many presumed his United career was all-but done after his poor form through 2019 saw his relationship with fans hit an all-time low.

According to 90min, Lingard won't be pushed out of the club if he doesn't want to leave though, however, there is prominent interest in his services.

The report claims Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United are monitoring his situation at United with an interest in signing him this summer.

Lingard will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season, though United have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months which is said to remain under consideration.

You'd imagine if the 27-year-old was to stay at Old Trafford, he'd have to settle for a bit-part role, especially with the quality of the attacking talent being targeted by the club.

In my eyes, it's the right time for Lingard to pursue a new challenge.

His off-the-pitch issues have played a considerable part in his career with the Reds derailing in recent times and it'd be brilliant to see him thriving elsewhere.

I think a move abroad would be more likely than a stay in England at this point, but maybe the break could rejuvenate him and he'll return better for it.

