Free Agents That Manchester United Could Sign

Manchester United made six signings in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have also let a number of young players leave the club this summer.

With that in mind, United could end up playing around 50-60 games this season meaning depth is incredibly important.

Erik Ten Hag could turn to the free agent market if needed this summer to add some depth to his squad.

There are some players with the potential of being squad players available in the free agent market.

Names included in the long list are seen as quite unexpected to some.

Below I will be taking a look at some of the free agents that United could sign.

Dan-Axel Zagadou

Zagadou, previously of PSG’s youth Academy left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent this summer.

The 23 year old was tipped to become a top central defender, however injuries have proved to be the players downfall.

The Frenchman, when fit is regarded as a solid player and if United were desperate, could be seen as a decent free signing.

The player made 22 appearances in all competitions last season.

Serge Aurier

Aurier would be a huge push and almost doesn’t make the list.

However the experienced right back could be an option if United were to suffer a major crisis at right back.

The former PSG and Spurs defender was released by Villarreal this summer following one season at the Spanish side.

Regardless, as said, Aurier would be a crisis and last resort signing for United.

Zakaria Labyad

Labyad is a 29 year old attacker that can play as a number 10, right winger and centre forward.

The Moroccan is formerly of Ajax and played under Erik Ten Hag during the current United boss’ reign.

171 appearances in the Eredivise has seen Labyad score 40 goals and register 31 assists.

Much like Aurier, however, Labyad would be a last gasp and very desperate signing if United would even consider the player.

