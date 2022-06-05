French Striker on Manchester United's Radar

In 2019, Christopher Nkunku left Paris Saint-Germain looking for more regular first-team football and has taken the Bundesliga by storm scoring 35 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season.

It's clear that a full rebuild under Erik Ten Hag will take time and money but could the 24-year-old be the player that addresses the lack of goals in the United attack over the last few seasons? Along with potential bids for Darwin Nunez, this could be a deal that takes time.

Old Trafford is just one of the possible destinations for the striker, with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all taking a keen interest in developments. Chelsea may have an upper hand as the highly-rated forward has worked under Thomas Tuchel at PSG.

Liam Morgan of the Daily Mail has said that 'Nkunku needs a system to maximise his game and few managers in the world have a better structure in place than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, while a move to United may come too soon for the Old Trafford club, who are embarking on a new era under Erik ten Hag and will not be playing Champions League football next season.'

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

If Ten Hag managed to pull off what would seem a more complex transfer with the lack of Champions League football, Leipzig would be looking to get at least £50million for a player they have under contract until 2024.

Another consideration would be that it being a World Cup year and Nkuku looking to cement his place in the French squad going out to Qatar, moving to a new team or being part of a new system might not work out well for the young striker.

