Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong has reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to Manchester United this summer according to a new report.

De Jong has been a target for United for a number of weeks since the club realised of Barcelona’s need to sell the midfielder.

Erik Ten Hag has been in contact with the midfielder to push the player and persuade him of the project at United ahead of the new season.

United have been in direct talks with both De Jong’s team and Barcelona over attempting to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

At one stage it looked like a deal would not be able to be concluded with De Jong stating that his intention would be to stay at Barcelona.

However with Barcelona needing to raise funds and comments stated by both the Barca hierarchy and Xavi, it’s understood that De Jong has had a change of heart.

According to a new report from journalist, Tom McDermott;

“Frenkie de Jong has agreed terms on a move to #MUFC. He's spoken to manager Erik ten Hag and former player Daley Blind (amongst others). United and Barca around £18m apart at the moment re transfer fee. Midfielder agreed to move late last week. Required some persuading.”

As stated, United will now have to continue negotiations with Barcelona as the clubs work to agree a fee.

