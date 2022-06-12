Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Frenkie De Jong and Antony Look Like Definite Signings For Manchester United This Summer

Frenkie De Jong and Antony are looking like they could both become definite signings for Manchester United this summer according to a new report.

United have an interest in both players, De Jong is said to be the priority signing for the Red Devils this summer and is currently dominating the headlines across the media stories.

However, United have just missed out on the signing of one of their attacking targets in Darwin Nunez who will join rivals Liverpool this summer.

The Red Devils will now focus on another attacking target in Antony of Ajax.

Antony

United are focusing on the signing of De Jong who has accepted that his future most likely lies outside of the Camp Nou.

De Jong is open to the move to Old Trafford this summer after reportedly being persuaded by his former boss and new United manager, Erik Ten Hag.

United have also reportedly preparing to bid for Antony who is admired by Ten Hag as a new attacking option.

According to Alex Crook of TalkSport, "Both Antony and Frenkie de Jong look like definite arrivals at Manchester United this summer."

The two players could reportedly cost United a combined £100million which would be a significant part of this summers transfer budget.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong and Antony Look Like Definite Signings For Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace35 seconds ago
Pau Torres
Match Day

Spain vs Czech Republic: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Target Signing Pau Torres In Action

By Saul Escudero55 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Match Day

Switzerland vs Portugal: How to Watch Or Live Stream | UEFA Nations League - Watch Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes In Action

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
de jong
Opinions

Where Should Erik Ten Hag Look to Strengthen Manchester United This Summer? | Opinion

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire to Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag Regarding Manchester United Captaincy

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Has Been Asked About A Move To Manchester United This Summer Window - This Was His Response

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Garnacho
Media

Report: Alejandro Garnacho's Outstanding Performance In His Match Against Japan U-20 - Manchester United Midfielder Helped Argentina Win The Match

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Prepared To Pay Pau Torres Release Clause

By Alex WallaceJun 11, 2022