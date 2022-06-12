Report: Frenkie De Jong and Antony Look Like Definite Signings For Manchester United This Summer

Frenkie De Jong and Antony are looking like they could both become definite signings for Manchester United this summer according to a new report.

United have an interest in both players, De Jong is said to be the priority signing for the Red Devils this summer and is currently dominating the headlines across the media stories.

However, United have just missed out on the signing of one of their attacking targets in Darwin Nunez who will join rivals Liverpool this summer.

The Red Devils will now focus on another attacking target in Antony of Ajax.

United are focusing on the signing of De Jong who has accepted that his future most likely lies outside of the Camp Nou.

De Jong is open to the move to Old Trafford this summer after reportedly being persuaded by his former boss and new United manager, Erik Ten Hag.

United have also reportedly preparing to bid for Antony who is admired by Ten Hag as a new attacking option.

According to Alex Crook of TalkSport, "Both Antony and Frenkie de Jong look like definite arrivals at Manchester United this summer."

The two players could reportedly cost United a combined £100million which would be a significant part of this summers transfer budget.

