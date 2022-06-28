Report: Frenkie De Jong Expected To Join Manchester United On £250k Salary

Frenkie De Jong is now expected to join Manchester United following an agreement between both clubs, the Dutchman could now be set to earn around £250k per week, according to a new report.

The Dutch midfielder is set to reunite with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer as the new United boss looks to pull of a sensational signing.

Ten Hag has been keen to bring De Jong to Old Trafford since learning of his availability from Barcelona following their financial difficulties.

The Red Devils have been in direct negotiations for a number of weeks over the transfer of De Jong and are closing in on their priority target.

De Jong is earning a high wage at Barcelona - a wage package that is one of the reasons for his departure.

The Dutch international will not be set for a wage cut at United should the deal be wrapped up, the player will be one of the top earners at Old Trafford.

According to a new report from David McDonnell of the Mirror Sport:

“Frenkie de Jong is expected to join Manchester United on a five-year contract worth £250k-a-week.”

Ten Hag has played a huge role in attracting De Jong to United with the Dutch midfielder prepared to join the club despite previous intentions of staying at Barcelona.

