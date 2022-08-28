Skip to main content

Frenkie De Jong Expected To Stay At Barcelona | Manchester United Given Up Hope

Manchester United have now reportedly given up all hope on any deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong in this summer transfer window as new report suggests that the player will remain at Barcelona this summer.

United have been pursuing a deal for Frenkie De Jong for the entire duration of the summer transfer window - little over three months. 

The Red Devils’ new boss Erik Ten Hag had outlined De Jong as his out and out priority target to sign this summer, however it looks unlikely that the manager will get his man. 

Ten Hag had a strong relationship with De Jong at Ajax and was keen to bring him to Old Trafford this summer to reunite with the player as part of his rebuilding project. 

Frenkie de Jong

United have spent weeks and months trying to get a deal for De Jong completed. 

United and Barcelona had even agreed on a deal for the transfer of the player however the player wanted to remain at the Spanish club. 

De Jong was also owed millions in deferred wages before considering to leave the club this summer - wages that Barcelona didn’t want to pay out. 

Now, according to a new report from Ben Jacobs; “Frenkie de Jong is expected to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have all but given up on a deal.”

