Reports From Barcelona Indicate Frenkie De Jong Still Not Content With Proposed Transfer to Manchester United

Spanish journalists have disclosed further information behind the Frenkie De Jong saga, stating that the player himself feels the transfer would be regression, but that Xavi accepts the economic pressures.

Manchester United are now approaching eight weeks of negotiations with Barcelona over the proposed transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Director of Football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold visited the Spanish city this week in an attempt to accelerate the deal.

There is the searing financial predicament which Barcelona faces currently. This has been progressively becoming a more prominent issue surrounding the negotiations between the two clubs. The Catalan giant’s debts are in the region of €1.3 billion.

Although the money issue and its resolution are still at large for all parties concerned in this complicated deal, reports from Spain have been persistent in claiming De Jong’s reluctance to accept a move to United.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The Dutchman’s agents, Ali Dursan and Hasan Cetinkaya, have been terse, but consistent, with their briefings to the media. Fabrizio Romano reported again that the representatives “have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave.”

This evening, Spanish press has further highlighted the player’s uneasiness. Fernando Polo, Mundo Deportivo Barcelona reporter, revealed to Radioestadio Noche, "If De Jong goes to United, it will be an unnatural transfer; it would be a favour for the player to do the team because the change is, in principle, bad for him."

At this stage the statement may no longer be surprising news, but it once again stresses that - in Spain - the feeling is that De Jong is incredibly hesitant toward the idea of playing at Old Trafford.

Polo continued his interview by adding insight to the Barcelona manager’s stance of resignment over the potential loss of his central midfielder, "Xavi has said that De Jong is worth it, that he is a player that he likes, but that it is economically necessary to sell him...”

