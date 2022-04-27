Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?

According to reports, it's an 'open secret' that new manager Erik Ten Hag wants Dutchman Frenkie De Jong to play for the Red Devils and considers him a key signing for his restructuring. But it might not be that simple.

Midfielder De Jong plays for FC Barcelona and is currently not having a great season, media describes it as 'highly disappointing', referring to the 24-year-old performance in the last matches.

The young Arkel born has played a total of 28 matches, has scored 3 goals and helped Barcelona with 3 assists in La Liga.

The Dutch manager is set to leave Eredivisie team Ajax at the end of the season, to then join a ripped apart Manchester United.

It was claimed by newspaper Sport (via SportWitness), that the Red Devils are 'on the prowl' for Frenkie De Jong. They said Erik Ten Hag plans to make the Netherlands International the 'cornerstone' of his 'winning project'.

Despite his poor performances in La Liga, new Manchester United manager still believes the 24-year-old is 'capable of bringing out his best version'.

However. The Old Trafford side is not the only club interested in signing De Jong. The newspaper claimed Bayern Munich is also keen of the number 21 to enhance their midifield next season.

Julian Nagelsmann likes the Dutchman too, and has asked his side leaders to point their eyes at what happens with his situation at Barca.

Xavi Hernandez is not thinking about selling Frenkie De Jong at the moment, unless an offer close to 80million euros arrive.

Author Verdict:

FC Barcelona is not willing to sell Frenkie De Jong for less than 80million euros.

This makes us think that unless the Red Devils land a big sell at Old Trafford, the arrival of the Netherlands International is not going to be possible as budget wouldn't allow for it.

