Report: Frenkie De Jong is One Step Away from Joining Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong is one step away from joining Manchester United from Barcelona according to a new report from Spain claiming that United's offer is too important to not accept.

De Jong has reportedly accepted his fate and that his time at Barcelona is up and is preparing for life away from the Camp Nou.

The midfielder has reportedly become Erik Ten Hag's priority signing ahead of the summer transfer window that officially opens on Friday.

United are focusing on improving their squad ahead of the new campaign with midfield reportedly being a priority.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Carmen Torres, a reporter for Marca;

"Frenkie De Jong is one step away from joining Manchester United; the club considers that the €60+20M offer is too important to not accept & no improved offers will arrive."

De Jong has admirers away from United with reports suggesting that PSG and Bayern Munich were both looking at the midfielder.

However according to the new report, it appears that Barcelona think that they won't receive a better offer than what has been tabled by United.

Ten Hag has spoken to De Jong over the past few weeks in a bid to convince the Dutchman to join his former boss at Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon