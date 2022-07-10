Report: Frenkie De Jong Must Be Sold If He Doesn't Accept Barcelona's New Proposal | Manchester United Waiting To Sign Midfielder

Barcelona are stuck in a dilemma with Frenkie De Jong and have offered him another chance to stay at the club however it would require a significant pay cut, if the player does not accept the proposal then he must be sold, says a new report.

The Spanish giants are in a majorly tough position surrounding the future of De Jong with the relationship between club and representatives turning sour.

Reports have suggested that due to the situation surrounding De Jong, the players representatives have turned against Barca's board.

The player's future still hangs in the balance with Manchester United waiting for clarity on their priority target.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Dutch international has been offered one last chance to stay at his dream club with that being a significant pay cut on his current deal.

The player and his agent are said to not be keen on the pay cut at Barca however, the club has reportedly stated that if the player cannot take a pay cut then he shall be sold.

United have faced slight competition for De Jong as Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player.

Luism Rojo of Radio Marca provided an update on the situation with De Jong and Barca, saying;

"If Frenkie de Jong does not accept this proposal, the second plan will come, which is the sale of the midfielder."

