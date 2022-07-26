Frenkie De Jong Now Considering To Take Pay Cut To Stay At Barcelona

According to new and emerging reports from Spanish news outlets, Frenkie De Jong is finally considering taking a wage cut to his Barcelona contract to remain at the club this summer amid links to Chelsea and Manchester United.

The De Jong saga is one that continues to take a different turn with almost every new report publish and the newest information is one that once again, puts the players future in a new direction.

De Jong is reportedly reluctant to leave Barcelona this summer amid rumours of a departure to the likes of either United or Chelsea this summer with both clubs said to be interested.

The Dutchman reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona but would have to take a significant pay cut to be able to continue playing for his dream club.

For weeks, reports had stated that De Jong would not in any form want to take a salary cut to stay at the club as Barca already owe him significant amounts in deferred wages.

However, according to a new report from Spanish source Catalunya Radio via Managing Barca;

“Frenkie De Jong is now finally considering reducing his salary to stay at FC Barcelona.”

The Dutchman could now very well be set to stay at Barcelona this summer.

