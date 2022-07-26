Skip to main content

Frenkie De Jong Now Considering To Take Pay Cut To Stay At Barcelona

According to new and emerging reports from Spanish news outlets, Frenkie De Jong is finally considering taking a wage cut to his Barcelona contract to remain at the club this summer amid links to Chelsea and Manchester United.

The De Jong saga is one that continues to take a different turn with almost every new report publish and the newest information is one that once again, puts the players future in a new direction. 

De Jong is reportedly reluctant to leave Barcelona this summer amid rumours of a departure to the likes of either United or Chelsea this summer with both clubs said to be interested. 

De Jong

The Dutchman reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona but would have to take a significant pay cut to be able to continue playing for his dream club. 

For weeks, reports had stated that De Jong would not in any form want to take a salary cut to stay at the club as Barca already owe him significant amounts in deferred wages. 

However, according to a new report from Spanish source Catalunya Radio via Managing Barca;

“Frenkie De Jong is now finally considering reducing his salary to stay at FC Barcelona.”

The Dutchman could now very well be set to stay at Barcelona this summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong smile
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Now Considering To Take Pay Cut To Stay At Barcelona

By Alex Wallace59 seconds ago
Ronaldo
News

Atletico Madrid President Dismisses Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace43 minutes ago
antony celebrating
Quotes

'We Want To Keep This Squad Together' - Ajax Technical Director On Antony Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James1 hour ago
christian eriksen
Articles

New Manchester United Signing Midfielder Christian Eriksen Shared Why He Decided To Join The Old Trafford Side

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Full List Of Manchester United Players That Returned To Carrington Today

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Transfers

Report: Erik ten Hag Wants To Sign A Forward Regardless Of The Future Of Star Forward At The Club

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Manchester United New Signing Christian Eriksen Speaks Upon His Arrival At Carrington Training Complex

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
christian eriksen
News

Incredible Christian Eriksen Stat Revealed As His Manchester United Transfer Is Completed

By Rhys James3 hours ago