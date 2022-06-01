Frenkie De Jong Price Tag Revealed as Fabrizio Romano Confirms Talks
Frenkie De Jong's price tag has been revealed ahead of a potential move to Manchester United this summer with transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano confirming talks between United and Barcelona.
De Jong is said to be one of Erik Ten Hag's priority signings this summer with the midfielder being considered to be sold by current club Barcelona.
Ten Hag and De Jong worked together at Ajax and it's widely known that Ten Hag would like to reunite with the midfielder this summer.
In a new update shared by well regarded journalist Fabrizio Romano, "Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. His price tag around €85m, and the opening bid is being awaited."
United could be set for a waiting game with De Jong as sources still state that the player isn't fully convinced on joining the Red Devils this summer as it stands.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon