Frenkie De Jong Price Tag Revealed as Fabrizio Romano Confirms Talks

Frenkie De Jong's price tag has been revealed ahead of a potential move to Manchester United this summer with transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano confirming talks between United and Barcelona.

De Jong is said to be one of Erik Ten Hag's priority signings this summer with the midfielder being considered to be sold by current club Barcelona.

Ten Hag and De Jong worked together at Ajax and it's widely known that Ten Hag would like to reunite with the midfielder this summer.

De Jong

In a new update shared by well regarded journalist Fabrizio Romano, "Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. His price tag around €85m, and the opening bid is being awaited."

United could be set for a waiting game with De Jong as sources still state that the player isn't fully convinced on joining the Red Devils this summer as it stands.

