Skip to main content

Frenkie De Jong Refuses To Discuss Barcelona Exit Until He Receives Deferred Wages

Frenkie De Jong has now reportedly made his stance totally clear to Barcelona, he will totally refuse to leave or even discuss a transfer unless he is paid millions in deferred wages, claims report.

De Jong is happy to sit and remain content at Barcelona due to the club being his dream destination, the player remains in no rush and has no desire to leave the club. 

The midfielder has both Manchester United and Chelsea keen on signing him this summer as De Jong’s agent, Ali Dursan, has told Barcelona a new club is ‘ready to sign’ his client, says Telegraaf;

“De Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, has honestly told that a new club is ready for his player. He has already said that Joan Laporta with his club must fulfill all obligations in terms of the salary owed first.”

de jong 2

The saga between United and De Jong is one that has been in the pipeline for weeks with United already having agreed a fee with Barcelona for the player. 

However this is a move that relies solely on the players desire to leave the club and should he not want to leave in the end, then it seems likely he simply won’t. 

Telegraaf also states, that of what has previously been mentioned above;

“Since Frenkie de Jong is still owed €19m, he refuses to leave or even talk about a transfer. Frenkie will NOT leave until he receives millions in the form of back payments from Barcelona.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Refuses To Discuss Barcelona Exit Until He Receives Deferred Wages

By Alex Wallace46 seconds ago
Antoine Griezmann
Transfers

Manchester United Aware Of Antonie Griezmann’s Availability This Summer

By Alex Wallace13 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Erik Ten Hag He Wants To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Revealed: Erik Ten Hag's In-Depth Plan for Manchester United

By Seth Dooley10 hours ago
antony celebrating
Transfers

Report: Antony Edging Closer To Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
Transfers

Was Sir Alex Ferguson Convincing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo to Stay?

By Seth Dooley11 hours ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Now Considering To Take Pay Cut To Stay At Barcelona

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Atletico Madrid President Dismisses Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago