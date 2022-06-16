Report: Frenkie De Jong Remains Manchester United Priority Target | Barcelona To Make Decision Today

Frenkie De Jong is said to remain as Manchester United's priority target for this summers transfer window despite the lack of movement on the deal so far, according to a reliable journalist.

United are still said to be in front in the running to sign De Jong and as things stand remain as the only club fighting to sign the midfielder.

Barcelona however would have preferred a bidding war for the midfielder and are more than prepared to hold out for the maximum amount of cash they can get for the Dutchman.

United have been clear from an early stage on this deal - they will not be used as Barcelona's financial escape puppet.

IMAGO / ANP

Despite United's willingness to do the best for themselves from a financial stand point, supporters have been left frustrated with the lack of movement on the deal.

Some reports had surfaced that had suggested United could possibly walk away from the deal however the Red Devils still seem to see De Jong as their priority target.

According to The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein;

“Frenkie De Jong is, has been and will continue to be unless something dramatic changes Manchester United’s key target for this summer.”

Barcelona will hold a financial meeting today to discuss the next steps in their financial strategy which includes the possible sale of Frenkie De Jong.

