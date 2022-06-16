Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Frenkie De Jong Remains Manchester United Priority Target | Barcelona To Make Decision Today

Frenkie De Jong is said to remain as Manchester United's priority target for this summers transfer window despite the lack of movement on the deal so far, according to a reliable journalist.

United are still said to be in front in the running to sign De Jong and as things stand remain as the only club fighting to sign the midfielder.

Barcelona however would have preferred a bidding war for the midfielder and are more than prepared to hold out for the maximum amount of cash they can get for the Dutchman.

United have been clear from an early stage on this deal - they will not be used as Barcelona's financial escape puppet.

imago1012386467h

Despite United's willingness to do the best for themselves from a financial stand point, supporters have been left frustrated with the lack of movement on the deal.

Some reports had surfaced that had suggested United could possibly walk away from the deal however the Red Devils still seem to see De Jong as their priority target.

According to The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein;

“Frenkie De Jong is, has been and will continue to be unless something dramatic changes Manchester United’s key target for this summer.”

Barcelona will hold a financial meeting today to discuss the next steps in their financial strategy which includes the possible sale of Frenkie De Jong.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Remains Manchester United Priority Target | Barcelona To Make Decision Today

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Justin Cochrane
News

Manchester United Lose Highly Rated Academy Head to Brentford

By Rhys James14 minutes ago
Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest At Advanced Stage

By Alex Wallace34 minutes ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Quotes

Paul Pogba Slams Manchester United Board Over Contract Decision

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Premier League
News

Manchester United Full Premier League 22/23 Fixture Schedule With Downloadable Chart

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
United Norwich
News

When Manchester United Face The Big Six In The 22/23 Premier League Season | Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United First 10 Premier League 22/23 Fixtures | vs Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United and Manchester City

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago