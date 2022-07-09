Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Rules Out Move To Manchester United

Reports from Spain are now suggesting that Frenkie De Jong has ruled out a move to Manchester United as his desire is to remain at Barcelona with Chelsea now a more likely destination if he is to leave the Camp Nou.

United and Barcelona have been in negotiations for a number of weeks following the news that the Spanish giants would sell the player to United. 

Despite weeks of talks, offers and discussions between the clubs, no agreement has been reached and now De Jong is having second thoughts over the move to Old Trafford according to the Spanish media. 

de jong smile

De Jong had reportedly been convinced to consider a move to Old Trafford thanks to former manager Erik Ten Hag, the two had been in contact for weeks. 

While a deal had reportedly been agreed in terms of a fee, the structure of said deal had not been agreed and completed leaving the outcome of the situation hanging in the balance. 

A new report from Diario Sport has said “Frenkie De Jong has RULED OUT joining Manchester United.”

“Frenkie De Jong believes that Manchester United have ‘bad luck’ & that joining them now, with no Champions League, would be a ‘loss of prestige’ compared to FC Barcelona.”

The report continues to state “Frenkie De Jong's dream was to succeed as a FC Barcelona player, but not a Manchester United one.”

“Frenkie De Jong's absolute priority is to stay at FC Barcelona, but if he were to leave, he'd have more chances of joining Chelsea.”

De Jong 2
