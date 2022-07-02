Report: Frenkie De Jong Set To Sign For Manchester United Next Week For £70million

Manchester United are set to sign their summer transfer window priority target and are finally said to be coming to the conclusion of the Frenkie De Jong saga next week as the player is set to join the club, claims a new report.

A new report has emerged on Saturday claiming that De Jong is set to join United as early as next week with the deal set to be closed at around £70million.

United have been working on the deal to sign De Jong for a number of weeks however according to the new claims, the saga could finally be coming to it’s anticipated end.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Reports have claimed for a number of weeks that United and Barcelona were still said to be discussing the payment structure as well as the add ons for the player.

Erik Ten Hag has been keen on bringing De Jong to Old Trafford to work with the midfielder once again, since losing him to Barcelona when he was the Ajax boss.

The Dutch boss had made the midfielder his priority signing for the window and now looks set to get his man.

According to a new report from Mirror Football;

“Frenkie de Jong is set to join Manchester United this upcoming week in a £70m deal.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon