Frenkie De Jong Snubs Erik Ten Hag's Request To Join Manchester United

Manchester United have learned the Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong's response to a request made by his former mentor at Ajax and incoming Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have earmarked the pursuit of attaining Frenkie de Jong at a fee of around £75million. But, the Dutchman seems to value his future at the Catalan club from a different viewpoint.

The box-to-box midfielder from Amsterdam has responded to Erik ten Hag's query about packing his bags in order to play for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

According to Jeremy Cross and David McDonnell, Frenkie de Jong's answer to Erik ten Hag is a "NO". The Dutch midfield maestro doesn't believe that leaving his dream club Barcelona is a solution despite the Catalan giants' financial problems at the hierarchy level as the player rates Barca manager Xavi very highly.

As per the same report, Frenkie de Jong wants to play in UEFA Champions League and if a decision needs to be taken on a future away from Barcelona, the former Ajax midfielder would prefer a club playing the tier 1 European tournament rather than the Europa League or the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag wants to sort the outgoings at Manchester United as soon as possible if some of the fringe players have major problems staying on the bench. Because sales of a few players could support future incoming deals in the summer and the budget could be set based on the number of wages saved through exits.

