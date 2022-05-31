Report: Manchester United snubbed by Frenkie De Jong with Barcelona Admission

Skip to main content
Frenkie De Jong snubs Manchester United with Barcelona Admission

Barcelona midfielder and Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong has made a shocking comment on his future.

Talking to ESPN, the Dutchman has said he'd "prefer to stay with Barcelona."

He went on to say that despite not achieving what he would have hoped to achieve by now, he doesn't regret signing for his "dream club."

There has been speculation as to the 25-year-old's future, with Barcelona supposedly looking to move on players to help with their current financial difficulties.

The midfielder moved to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for around £64 million after being captain during the side's impressive Champions League run.

Since then, the Willem II academy graduate has made 98 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring eight times.

De Jong

Manchester United and new manager Erik Ten Hag are looking to bolster their midfield, with a bulk of players leaving the club this summer including Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

United failing to secure Champions League football may be a big drawback, and could be a decisive reason for De Jong deciding whether or not to move to Old Trafford.

With much of the summer yet to go, and the possibility of Barcelona needing to free up finances, De Jong's preference to stay in Spain may not ultimately matter.

