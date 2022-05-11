Skip to main content
Report: Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United 95% Complete

Frenkie De Jong is reportedly very close to joining Manchester United as the Red Devils and Barcelona are close to ‘closing a deal’ according to a new report.

United are reportedly said to be close to closing a deal for the transfer of De Jong from Barcelona ahead of the summer window. 

United had been linked to De Jong in the past weeks but reports had suggested that De Jong would remain at the Spanish giants. 

De Jong

According to Gerard Romero, a reliable journalist in relation to Barcelona news, “There is a 95% chance that Frenkie de Jong joins Manchester United. Barcelona need to sell due to financial reasons. The operation would be closed for €70m-€80m”.

De Jong would be set to reunite with former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. 

Romero, “Frenkie De Jong will be transferred to Manchester United. It is a pure economic issue. Barça needs to sell a player.”

