Report: Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United 95% Complete

Frenkie De Jong is reportedly very close to joining Manchester United as the Red Devils and Barcelona are close to ‘closing a deal’ according to a new report.

United had been linked to De Jong in the past weeks but reports had suggested that De Jong would remain at the Spanish giants.

According to Gerard Romero, a reliable journalist in relation to Barcelona news, “There is a 95% chance that Frenkie de Jong joins Manchester United. Barcelona need to sell due to financial reasons. The operation would be closed for €70m-€80m”.

De Jong would be set to reunite with former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Romero, “Frenkie De Jong will be transferred to Manchester United. It is a pure economic issue. Barça needs to sell a player.”

