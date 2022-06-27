Report: Frenkie De Jong Transfer to Manchester United Could Be Announced This Week

Manchester United are said to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, that being their main priority target Frenkie De Jong as some reports suggest that the move could be announced this week.

United are reportedly now close to a final agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie De Jong this summer.

Barcelona have been holding out for a number of weeks to get the fee they want from United for De Jong as the Red Devils try to get themselves the best deal.

The two clubs have once again been in direct contact on Monday as the deal edges closer.

Erik Ten Hag has told United that he sees De Jong as his priority target and wants to close the deal sooner rather than later.

United sent a new verbal bid to Barcelona who have since responded and have asked for a fee closer to their desired amount.

According to Paul Hirst of the Times Sport;

"The deal to bring Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United could be announced this week."

De Jong would come in as United's star signing for the summer and become one of the highest paid players at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

