Report: Frenkie De Jong Will be Erik Ten Hag’s First Signing at Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly set to become Erik Ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window, according to a new report.

De Jong was linked with a likely move to United on Wednesday night by Barcelona reporter Gerard Romero.

The Spanish journalist indicated that there was a highly likely chance that United would sign the midfielder this summer.

De Jong has further been linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich on Thursday, however Romero’s stance remains unchanged.

According to a new report from Gerard Romero, “Frenkie de Jong will be Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United.”

The Spanish reporter continued with, "Nothing is done or agreed but talks begin with Manchester United as favourites because of Erik ten Hag and the club isn't in the UEFA Champions League so they not a direct competitor to Barcelona."

Romero then also stated that “John Murtough has been speaking to Barca for months now."

Romero appears to be making very bold claims about the move however, time will will tell whether United fans see De Jong at Old Trafford next season.

