Report: Fulham Want To Sign Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

Newly promoted side, Fulham want to sign Manchester United’s out of favour centre half Eric Bailly this summer and have reportedly already approached United over the players availability, state new reports.

Bailly who has fallen down the pecking order at United after having a number of injuries during his time at the club has reportedly been listed for transfer ahead of the window. 

The Ivory Coast international has shown strong ability when playing for United but fell out of contention in the side following a number of injuries.

The defender is now set to embark on a new journey and search for first team football elsewhere next season.

Anthony Martial

Bailly was reportedly offered to Newcastle United in the past weeks as United looked to offload the player. 

However an opportunity to part ways with Bailly could be on the horizon with newly promoted Premier League side Fulham having an interest in the defender. 

According to a new report from Sky Sports News;

“Fulham want to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and have approached United about the defender’s availability. 

Marco Silva's side want a season long loan with the option to buy.”

The move would benefit all parties with United and Fulham sharing the wage payment for Bailly as United look to recruit new defenders in the window. 

