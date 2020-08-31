SI.com
Galatasaray readying improved bid for Fred following initial rejection

Alex Turk

Despite enjoying a much-improved 2019/20 season, Fred appears to be one of several Manchester United players potentially on their way out during the transfer window.

With United expected to announce the signing of Donny van de Beek this week, competition for places has improved and some players will be surplus to requirements.

Fringe players including Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard are more likely to offloaded first, although Fred grew out of favour towards the end of last term.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Galatasaray tabled a loan offer for the 27-year-old last week, however, saw their initial approach rejected by United.

The report claims the Super Lig giants are ready to make an improved bid to sign Fred on a temporary basis though.

It's said Gala are preparing a loan offer worth €2 million, with the Brazil international of manager Fatih Terim's shortlist to replace Jean Michael Seri and Mario Lemina.

Honestly speaking, that offer is very unlikely to entice United one bit, even if they're interested in offloaded Fred this summer.

After arriving at Old Trafford for a staggering £50 million back in 2018, the Reds won't be wanting to make too much of a loss on the fee they paid two years ago.

However, he was a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans last season, making 48 appearances in all competitions, and should have a role to play again in 2020/21.

Be sure to watch the latest 'The Debate' on Stretford Paddock, where Jay Motty, Stephen Howson and Joe Smith discuss United's greatest-ever goalkeeper...

