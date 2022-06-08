Report: Gareth Bale Offered to a Number of Premier League Clubs Including Manchester United

Gareth Bale, the captain of the Wales team that recently qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, according to a new report.

Bale who has recently left Real Madrid as a free agent is said to be looking for a new club to maintain fitness ahead of the World Cup this summer.

The Welshman has been linked to a number of clubs in a variety of leagues across the past few weeks.

Bale is said to be preparing to consider offers upon making a decision ahead of next season.

According to a new report from a reliable source known as Zeeshanxz;

“Jonathan Barnett has offered Gareth Bale to multiple Premier League clubs including most recently, Manchester United.”

Barnett is known to be offering Bale to a number of European clubs ahead of an important few months for his client ahead of his first World Cup.

Hometown club, Cardiff City are the current favourites to sign Bale via bookmakers odds but have reportedly also stepped up their pursuit of the player.

United are in the market for attackers this summer and a move for Bale on a free transfer could be one that makes sense.

