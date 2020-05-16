Stretford Paddock
Garner loan move next season said to be 'inevitable'

Alex Turk

With bags of hype and speculation surrounding Angel Gomes and his potential summer exit, another young player who could be leaving Manchester United is James Garner.

Gomes is reportedly rejecting approaches to extend his contract, which expires at the end of next month, and a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea could be on the cards.

United have another exciting midfielder coming through the ranks in the form of Garner though, and he looks set to complete a different kind of move away this year.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a loan is inevitable for Garner next season as United consider his pathway into the first-team.

With the Reds heavily targeting 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, it'd make perfect sense to let Garner head out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Even without the prospective arrival of Bellingham, the 19-year-old has been unbelievable to watch for the U23s this term, whilst also taking his opportunities in the first-team well.

Garner has featured in the EFL Trophy, Carabao Cup, Europa League and Premier League this season, proving he's more than ready to play against senior players on a more regular basis.

The box-to-box teenager is genuinely one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from United's illustrious academy in recent history and certainly has what it takes to return from a temporary spell away and challenge for a first-team spot.

Catch up on the latest Manchester United transfer news with the latest episode of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock - watch below:

