Grealish likely to join United for cut-price fee

Alex Turk

Manchester United expect to complete a cut-price deal for Jack Grealish, should Aston Villa suffer relegation to the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old Villa captain has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months, as the rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue in the summer.

Young, British and eager to play for the Reds; he fits United's new transfer policy perfectly amidst an impressive individual campaign in the Premier League.

The Stretford Paddock understands Aston Villa are aware Grealish wants to leave at the end of the season and a move to United is very much on.

At this moment in time, his price is the final hurdle and Solskjaer will have to wait to see if Villa avoid relegation before securing his man.

Should Dean Smith's side drop down back into the Championship, United are likely to sign Grealish for a cut-price fee.

That fee is understood to be a significant discount from the £80million Villa will demand if they remain a Premier League club.

Grealish has been a class above his team-mates this term though, being directly involved in 13 goals in 26 league games.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (72) has created more chances in open play than Jack Grealish (57) in the Premier League this season.

After their 4-0 defeat at Leicester City on Monday night though, Villa sit in 19th on 25 points, two points off safety with a game in hand.

It seems like this transfer could be a straightforward one if Grealish and Villa suffer relegation this season.

