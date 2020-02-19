Grealish to cost £80 million

Manchester United have been told they will need to splash £80 million on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, but only if the Birmingham club avoid relegation, according to The Athletic.

Grealish has enjoyed a stellar campaign for The Claret and Blue, notching seven goals and six assists in just 24 appearances for Villa in the Premier League this season (more than any United midfielder in the league this season).

His performances have caught the attention of many of the top clubs across England and Europe, most notably Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United.

Various reports earlier in the week stated that sources close to Grealish say he would still prefer a move to Old Trafford, regardless of whether Solskjær is manager or not.

Reports are now circulating that Grealish will be allowed to leave Aston Villa for United in the summer, but will have to fork out a whopping £80 million should Villa avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Grealish would perfectly fit the mold of players Solskjær is looking to recruit at United, having brought in other young, home grown players such as Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The £80 million price tag does hang in the balance however, as Dean Smith's Aston Villa sit only one point above the drop zone in 17th place, meaning immediate relegation is a possibility.

It is not only Grealish's goals and assists that would add firepower to the United, but the Birmingham born midfielder also boasts the privilege of being the most fouled player in the league this season drawing 117 overall (4.8 per game).

Grealish joins the likes of Leicester City's James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho as top target's for Manchester United this summer.

