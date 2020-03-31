Grealish's United move STILL on the cards

Disappointing news has arisen about Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish over the last couple of days amidst heavy links with Manchester United.

Grealish has potentially jeopardised a dream move to Old Trafford following a widely reported incident in a Birmingham suburb on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old midfielder allegedly crashed his white Range Rover into parked cars on his way home from a party hosted by former team-mate Ross McCormack the night before.

This was shortly after he posted a video on Twitter to inform his followers to stay at home during the rapidly growing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Grealish's prospective summer move to United is very much still on the cards.

The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is firmly in pole position to get his man and a deal worth up to £80million should go through as expected.

Despite this, it's mentioned that United will be closely keeping tabs on the police investigation into the incident.

I was told earlier this month that the price is the final hurdle in securing Grealish's services and that depends on Villa's Premier League status next season.

It would be very surprising to see this deal fall through after recent events though, even though Solskjaer's view on the matter isn't common knowledge.

As a player, he fits the bill perfectly for the Reds though and seems really keen to get in on the youthful rebuild currently in operation.

Grealish has since taken to social media to apologise for his actions, however, whether it will affect his chances of securing a big transfer remains to be seen.