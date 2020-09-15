Why Jack Grealish's new contract doesn't rule out Manchester United move

Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract at Aston Villa, keeping him at his boyhood club until 2025.

Grealish has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent months, but Villa's Premier League survival all-but ruled out a move this 'summer'.

After agreeing his long-term future with Villa, Grealish explained how he's happy to be a part of the club's project:

"It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it."

The 25-year-old made his England debut earlier this month and his stock will only rise, however, no team was paying his £80 million valuation in the current climate.

Villa will likely be battling relegation again this season though, so United may then be confident of securing his services for a cut-price, as they planned to this year.

For now, although a new right-winger is crucial, United could do fine without Grealish, following the acquisition of Ajax playmaker Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman will add goals and assists to the Reds' midfield, but most importantly, strength in depth.

That was what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking for in Grealish, but will likely still require that this time next year.

With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising to see United back in for his signature if Villa suffer the drop into the Championship.

However, if the Midlands club's project is exciting as being projected, perhaps they're in the Premier League to stay.

Either way, this isn't a major loss for United, it just makes the need for more business before October's transfer deadline more important.

Be sure to follow @StretfordPaddck and check out the latest News from Old Trafford, as Alex Bagueley discusses movements in the Sergio Reguilon interest...