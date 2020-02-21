Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
News
Transfers

Haaland buy out clause revealed

Ciaran Taylor

Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland's release clause has been revealed, and the number may come as a surprise to some. 

The comments come after former Norewgian international and close friend to the Haaland family Jan Arge Fjortoft, revealed to talkSPORT that the current Dortmund striker has a release clause implemented in his current Dortmund contract, with the number revealed to be a seemingly measly €75 million.

Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm this season, scoring a staggering 39 goals across all competitions, including six hat tricks and a whopping seven goals in eleven games since snubbing United to join Borussia Dortmund in January.

 Despite the release clause, Fjortoft says that it is highly unlikely that the Norwegian leave the Westfalenstadion this summer.

“This is a club that sold Dembele to Barcelona for €100m, but I can’t see that happening.

I don’t have all the contract details, he has a clause of €75m but I don’t think that will be in the first year, so there won’t be a chance of that," Fjortoft said.

“I think it would be wise for him [to stay]. He’s 19 and I’m glad Erling Haaland today wakes up in Dortmund.

It’s better to wake up in Dortmund than in Manchester, Liverpool, Torino, Barcelona or Madrid if you’re a 19-year-old shooting star," The former Middlesbrough striker said.

Fjortoft did hint however that perhaps Dortmund may just be the start for Haaland, and may develop the player to move on to become a world beater.

“Dortmund are not a small club, by the way, but they’re well known for developing players to the next level. He’s always done that and it was just enormous what he did against PSG.

He’s always looking to improve himself and I can see in his game there are things he can do better. He’s 6ft 4in and he can still win more headers, he can kept the ball better, Dortmund can take more advantage of his fantastic way of creating space for himself," according to Fjortoft.

United were considered the front runner's to sign Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January, with sources confirming that Solskjaer even flew to Salzburg to meet with Haaland and his representatives.

 Haaland chose Dortmund however, and has proven to be the hottest property in world football, scoring 60 goals in 100 senior appearances in his career to date.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United's Next Run of Games Will Make or Break Top 4 Hopes

A look at how Manchester United's next run of games will determine their Champions League faith for next season.

Patrick Ryan

The Review: Club Brugge v Manchester United

A review of Manchester United's 1-1 draw away at the Jan Breydel Stadium against Club Brugge in the Europa League Round of 32 first leg.

Ciaran Taylor

Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Club Brugge v Manchester United Preview: Ole looking to keep Europa momentum

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Grealish to cost £80 million

An update on Manchester United's 'No.1 target' Jack Grealish, as he is quoted as costing up to £80 million, should Aston Villa avoid relegation.

Ciaran Taylor

Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes v Chelsea

A statistical look at the performance of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's crunch tie away at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Review

A review of Manchester United's crucial 2-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Chelsea v Manchester United Preview

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampards youthful Chelsea in what will be a crucial clash in the race for Champions League football.

Ciaran Taylor

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Sky Sports Germany reported earlier today that Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and that Manchester United have positioned themselves front of the queue for a mid-summer splurge on the 19-year old England international.

Patrick Ryan