Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland's release clause has been revealed, and the number may come as a surprise to some.

The comments come after former Norewgian international and close friend to the Haaland family Jan Arge Fjortoft, revealed to talkSPORT that the current Dortmund striker has a release clause implemented in his current Dortmund contract, with the number revealed to be a seemingly measly €75 million.

Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm this season, scoring a staggering 39 goals across all competitions, including six hat tricks and a whopping seven goals in eleven games since snubbing United to join Borussia Dortmund in January.

Despite the release clause, Fjortoft says that it is highly unlikely that the Norwegian leave the Westfalenstadion this summer.

“This is a club that sold Dembele to Barcelona for €100m, but I can’t see that happening.

I don’t have all the contract details, he has a clause of €75m but I don’t think that will be in the first year, so there won’t be a chance of that," Fjortoft said.

“I think it would be wise for him [to stay]. He’s 19 and I’m glad Erling Haaland today wakes up in Dortmund.

It’s better to wake up in Dortmund than in Manchester, Liverpool, Torino, Barcelona or Madrid if you’re a 19-year-old shooting star," The former Middlesbrough striker said.

Fjortoft did hint however that perhaps Dortmund may just be the start for Haaland, and may develop the player to move on to become a world beater.

“Dortmund are not a small club, by the way, but they’re well known for developing players to the next level. He’s always done that and it was just enormous what he did against PSG.

He’s always looking to improve himself and I can see in his game there are things he can do better. He’s 6ft 4in and he can still win more headers, he can kept the ball better, Dortmund can take more advantage of his fantastic way of creating space for himself," according to Fjortoft.

United were considered the front runner's to sign Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January, with sources confirming that Solskjaer even flew to Salzburg to meet with Haaland and his representatives.

Haaland chose Dortmund however, and has proven to be the hottest property in world football, scoring 60 goals in 100 senior appearances in his career to date.