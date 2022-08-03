Skip to main content

Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True

Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The links appeared to surface online on Wednesday evening when a stray report linked Ziyech with a possible move to Old Trafford. 

However since the opening tweet, many other journalists and reports have furthered the initial words and now many supporters are talking about the possibility of signing the player. 

Ten Hag is said to be the reason for the interest with a link stating that the Dutch manager is keen to reunite with the winger this summer to add depth to his squad. 

However, a new report has suggested that the players agent himself has now offered his client to the club ahead of a possible move this summer. 

Erik ten Hag Oslo

A new report from a French journalist that writes for Foot Mercato, named Santi Aouna has reported;

“The news about Hakim Ziyech now being a priority target for Manchester United is true.”

Ziyech offers a new role to be a support to the likes of Jadon Sancho for depth on the right. 

Ziyech isn’t the quickest player, however his technical ability shouldn’t go unnoticed and is known to be highly admired by Ten Hag. 

