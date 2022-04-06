Harry Kane Interested in Listening to Manchester United Before Making Tottenham Decision

Harry Kane is said to want to listen to the interest from Manchester United before making a decision about his future at Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

Kane has been named as one of United’s key targets this summer regardless of who the manager will be come the transfer window.

Kane has worked under former Tottenham manager and current United target Mauricio Pochettino which could help a move to United should Poch be appointed.

Despite Erik Ten Hag leading the race, United still see Kane as a main target in the upcoming window.

IMAGO / PA Images

United are looking at a new striker to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani and could turn to Kane to also cover the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Athletic, ‘Harry Kane is interested to hear Manchester United out before deciding where he will play next season.’

Kane could potentially listen to United’s proposal before making a decision on his Tottenham future.

Despite the new links with Kane, United could still potentially look elsewhere due to the Englishman’s huge £100million price tag.

