Harry Kane Sends Cryptic Message Over Future Amid Manchester United Interest

Manchester United target Harry Kane has thrown his Tottenham Hotspur career into doubt after sending a cryptic message out in a recent interview.

The England captain has been a 'Lily Whites' player his entire career, quickly becoming a fans favourite after graduating from the academy.

Currently sat on 178 Premier League goals, there is no doubting Kane is one of the most emphatic goal scorers the British Isles have ever seen.

However, his time at Tottenham has not rewarded his performances with trophies, failing to win a single major honour in his career to date, sparking rumours of discontent.

Rumours began to swirl last summer as Kane looked destined for a £100+ million move to Manchester City, with the Citizens opting for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish instead.

It would now appear the red half of Manchester are ready to swoop, with the 20-time English champions likely buoyed by the strikers latest quotes.

Kane told the Evening Standard: "My main focus is finishing this season with Spurs... I can’t control what’s going to happen in the future.”

With uncertainty still circling the player, it would seem the time is now for United to strike if they ever hope to land his signature.

