Harry Maguire Rumoured as an Option for Barcelona says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is now rumoured to be a possible surprise option for Barcelona this summer according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Maguire has been rumoured to be staying put at United this summer with neither Erik Ten Hag or any member at United said to be prepared to sell Maguire this summer.

However, United have been heavily linked to a number of centre backs ahead of the summer transfer window.

United have been linked to Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres.

Harry Maguire

Despite being linked with two centre backs, United are said to be working on the departures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that “Harry Maguire has been rumoured as a surprise option for Barcelona, but so far it is not a realistic option.”

Maguire could be set to lose the United captaincy but it is uncertain on what his future may hold at Old Trafford.

