Harry Maguire To Aston Villa Odds Slashed Amid Manchester United Transfer Links

Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez in the summer. Maguire has had some question marks over his long term future for some time.

The centre back has still featured for United this season but more vaguely than he would have liked to. The defender played well for England at the recent FIFA World Cup showing that he still possess quality at a high level.

With Martinez and Raphael Varane being the favoured duo at Old Trafford, Maguire has been linked with a possible exit. These links do however list the current captain as a possible summer exit, rather than during this month.

IMAGO / PA Images

Luke Shaw has recently stepped up to show his quality in central defence which has also now pushed Maguire down the order of choice. If the Englishman wants regular game time he must leave United, as also stated by Rio Ferdinand.

A January exit does seem unlikely with United unable to recruit a senior option to replace him with due to the ongoing sale of the club. However, SkyBet have shortened their odds drastically on a move to Aston Villa for the centre back this month.

The betting site had Maguire's odds of a move to Villa at 2/1, but have now been slashed to 1/5 - which of course has left both sets of fans speculating on whether there is something associated with the sudden shift.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon