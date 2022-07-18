'He Is A Magnificent Football Player' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag On Christian Eriksen

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the signing of Christian Eriksen, and believes "He is a magnificent football player."

The transfer was announced last week and the creative midfielder is one of three new signings so far this summer at Old Trafford. The 30 year old spent the second half of last season on a short term contract at Brentford, after recovering well from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Ten Hag spoke to club media: “He’s an experienced player. He plays in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It’s an absolute advantage that we have him in.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

“I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he’s creative, he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he’s the one who can involve them in the game.”

He finished: “The fact that we've got him, we have him now in our squad, tells everything, because I think we were really selective. It was not the point to get players in, but the right players in. I’m really happy that we succeeded with Christian Eriksen.”

Eriksen played 11 games for Brentford, scoring once and assisting a further four in the Premier League.

