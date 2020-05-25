Henderson given permission to finish season with Sheffield United

Dean Henderson looks set to be at Sheffield United for a little while longer than originally planned.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed another successful year on loan at Bramall Lane, with only Nick Pope (11) keeping more Premier League clean sheets than him (10) this season.

His loan deal with the Blades is set to expire on June 30, like most temporary contracts in England, and with the coronavirus outbreak halting the season, there were fears that club's would be without loan players for the end of the campaign.

However, a consensus has seemingly been reached and Henderson could be all clear to stay in Sheffield until all games have been played.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to sanction an extension to Henderson's current deal at Sheffield United and will allow him to finish the season with Chris Wilder's side.

Wilder will be delighted to keep one of the most important cogs in his well-oiled machine to complete what has been a brilliant season.

Sheffield United have silenced the doubters with a phenomenal display in the Premier League, currently sitting seventh but just two points behind United in fifth with a game in hand.

Henderson staying in Yorkshire for the remainder of the campaign is the right move for all parties and whilst David de Gea is no. 1 at Old Trafford, it could be the best path to go down next season too.

He's a promising talent with bags of natural quality and hopefully, we'll see him in between the sticks for the Reds soon. He's more than ready.

