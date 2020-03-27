Stretford Paddock
Heskey: There is every chance Grealish will join United

Alex Turk

Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey has taken a chance to speak highly on Jack Grealish, as well as touting him as a realistic summer transfer target.

Grealish has been a stand-out performer for Dean Smith's Villa this season and is deservedly in the middle of very interesting transfer speculation.

Speaking to Genting Bet, Heskey has heaped praise on Grealish and, in particular, his ability to captain Villa at such a young age:

"He’s done a phenomenal job for them since he started out at the club. I played with him when I was at Villa, he was only a young lad, he used to come and train with us – he was a phenomenal player even then and he has gone from strength to strength. He’s taken everything on his shoulders at a young age. He’s a very young captain but has been very positive with it."

Most interestingly though, he managed the spark further speculation about Grealish's future by stating that United have a real chance of securing his services:

“There is every chance that Jack Grealish will join Man United in the summer. I don’t think that Jack will be at Villa come the end of the season. He’s stayed at Villa a lot longer than a lot of people would have thought he would, so full credit to him. Villa will now get a decent fee for him and he’ll go on and make a stellar career.”

It'll be exciting to see how the transfer window could take shape, but Grealish would present a brilliant start.

