'I Still Think He'll Move' - Reliable Journalist On Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United

A reliable journalist has spoken about Frenkie De Jong moving from Barcelona to Manchester United - giving an update on the situation and saying: "I still think he'll move".

The Dutchman has been linked to The Red Devils all summer, and it is a transfer saga that is dragged on somewhat. Despite a deal having been agreed between the two clubs, according to reports, the issue of convincing the player himself to leave his dream club still remains - with both clubs trying to push him to make the decision to depart.

Andy Mitten from The Athletic was speaking to SkySports (Via UtdJournal) and he has confirmed that the playmaker is happy at the club, but they do want to sell despite this fact.

Mitten: "I've not been given any evidence that Frenkie de Jong wants to join Manchester United. Player is happy there. Barcelona wants to sell him. It's a really unedifying and complex situation. I still think he'll probably move."

“Barça would love more suitors and I'm sure De Jong won't put United on top of his list, should he leave Barcelona and go somewhere else. That's the reality of the situation”

The 25-year-old played 59 league games under Erik Ten Hag while they were together at AFC Ajax. He scored four goals and made 12 assists overall in these matches.

