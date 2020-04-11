Stretford Paddock
Ighalo reveals end of season plans

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo has revealed what he plans to do once his loan deal at Manchester United comes to an end at the end of the current season.

The Nigerian striker has predictably become somewhat of a cult hero at Old Trafford since his surprise January arrival.

Not many fans would have predicted to start to life in Manchester he's made though, scoring four goals in his first three starts as a United player.

Speaking to Elegbete TV, cited by @utdreport, Ighalo explained what he plans to do once the season finally reaches its conclusion:

When the season's finished and I get two offers from the two teams [#mufc and Shanghai], then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.

I'm fairly certain I wouldn't be alone when I say that it would be great to see the 30-year-old frontman to join the club on a permanent basis.

With that being said though, I still believe United are in need of an out-and-out striker who can lead the line every single week.

Ighalo, an avid United fan, is perfectly portraying his role as a back-up star, but I don't think he'll ever be more than that and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs more quality in depth.

Anthony Martial has been brilliant this season, scoring 16 goals in 30 starts in all competitions as Solskjaer's main striker.

He's not an out-and-out no. 9 though, regardless of what his shirt says, and I can't help but feel like something a bit more is needed to be United's focal point in attack.

If I was to make a prediction now though, I think Ighalo will extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer and hopefully he can continue to keep fans happy.

