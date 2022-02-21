Report: Inter 'Considering' Move for Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla but reports in Italy are suggesting that Inter are 'considering' a move for the Manchester United striker this summer.
Martial was loaned to Sevilla in January after failing to find a consistent run of form as well as losing his place in the starting 11 due to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani playing the same position.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport via Forza Italian Football, Inter will consider a move for Martial this summer due to the rumoured departure of another former United man, Alexis Sanchez.
The report also states that "Lautauro Martinez could also be sold". The Argentine has been linked to United previously meaning United fans should keep an eye on developments between United and Inter this summer.
Martial arrived from AS Monaco for an initial fee of £36million in 2015 but has faced a number of injuries which has affected him from reaching his full potential during his time in a United shirt.
