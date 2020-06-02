Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Alex Turk

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United arrival in January 2018 was understandably met with excitement, but he's gone down as one of the club's most-expensive flops.

After scoring just three goals in 38 appearances, the Chilean forward was shipped out to Inter Milan on loan, but his output hasn't exactly improved since.

In a 2019/20 campaign marred by a peroneus tendon injury and the impromptu break due to the coronavirus outbreak, Alexis has recorded just one goal in 12 games under Antonio Conte.

If recent reports are to be believed though, the 31-year-old looks set to be handed another chance to impress at the San Siro.

In the latest edition of Italian outlet Tuttosport, it's claimed that Inter are in talks with United over extending Alexis Sanchez's loan in Milan.

The report states that they want to keep Alexis until the end of the 2020/21 season, following mass disruption throughout his first year at the club.

Bearing in mind he arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Arsenal, perhaps Alexis wouldn't be considered as one of the club's biggest flops if he wasn't earning £350,000 a week.

With that being said, I think it'd be a great move for all parties if he remains at Inter for another season, only if the Serie A club are paying a large chunk if not all of his wages.

Previously signed by Jose Mourinho, it's fairly clear that Alexis isn't in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans going forward and he'd most likely be on the market in the next transfer window anyway.

With Mason Greenwood impressing in his breakthrough campaign and as United continue to be heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho, this would certainly make sense.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Howson's Brew, where the lads discuss Odion Ighalo's new deal and much more:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Alex Turk

United agree to let Smalling stay at Roma

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to let Chris Smalling extend his loan at AS Roma until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: United target Sancho bags impressive second-half hatrick

Manchester United fans have been having their say after Jadon Sancho scored a hatrick in Borussia Dortmund's win over Paderborn.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Manchester United fans have reacted in their masses after Saul Niguez posted a very interesting tweet, possibly confirming his Atletico Madrid exit.

Alex Turk

United close to agreeing 11th-hour Ighalo extension

Manchester United are close to agreeing an extension of Odion Ighalo's loan with Shanghai Shenhua.

Alex Turk

Chicharito: United appointing Moyes was a mistake

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has revealed he believes Manchester United appointing David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement was a mistake.

Alex Turk