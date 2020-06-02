Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United arrival in January 2018 was understandably met with excitement, but he's gone down as one of the club's most-expensive flops.

After scoring just three goals in 38 appearances, the Chilean forward was shipped out to Inter Milan on loan, but his output hasn't exactly improved since.

In a 2019/20 campaign marred by a peroneus tendon injury and the impromptu break due to the coronavirus outbreak, Alexis has recorded just one goal in 12 games under Antonio Conte.

If recent reports are to be believed though, the 31-year-old looks set to be handed another chance to impress at the San Siro.

In the latest edition of Italian outlet Tuttosport, it's claimed that Inter are in talks with United over extending Alexis Sanchez's loan in Milan.

The report states that they want to keep Alexis until the end of the 2020/21 season, following mass disruption throughout his first year at the club.

Bearing in mind he arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from Arsenal, perhaps Alexis wouldn't be considered as one of the club's biggest flops if he wasn't earning £350,000 a week.

With that being said, I think it'd be a great move for all parties if he remains at Inter for another season, only if the Serie A club are paying a large chunk if not all of his wages.

Previously signed by Jose Mourinho, it's fairly clear that Alexis isn't in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans going forward and he'd most likely be on the market in the next transfer window anyway.

With Mason Greenwood impressing in his breakthrough campaign and as United continue to be heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho, this would certainly make sense.

