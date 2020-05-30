Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Alex Turk

Alexis Sanchez's short-lived stint at Manchester United is expected to come to an end soon, with the Chilean seemingly not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the 2019/20 season being heavily delayed and, in turn, loan deals have been effected.

United are set to lose Odion Ighalo before the end of the campaign, with his contract expiring on Sunday, whilst many others expire on June 30.

Alexis would be returning to Manchester before the season's end at the start of July, but the signs are pointing towards an extension on his deal in Milan.

Recently speaking to Sky Sport Italia, quoted by Forza Italian Football, Ausilio made it very clear that Inter are hoping to extend Alexis' stay at the San Siro:

“We want to keep everyone, including Alexis Sanchez. We are counting on him in the coming months. He was out injured for quite a while, but he did well before that in matches against Barcelona and Sampdoria. I saw the Sanchez from his best campaigns in Udine and London. He didn’t have a lot of time, but he now has the chance to show his value and then we will make a decision on him.”

Mason Greenwood's emergence and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preference pursuing a winger this summer means United are now free to offload the club's most expensive flop.

Hopefully, Alexis can shine once Serie A returns and Inter cash in on his services at the end of the campaign.

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

The provisional schedule for this season's remaining FA Cup fixtures has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

All 92 of the remaining Premier League games, including Manchester United's run-in, will be shown live in the UK.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down the chance to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Alex Turk

Premier League set to resume on 17 June

Manchester United's Premier League season is reportedly set to resume in three weeks' time on the weekend commencing 19 June.

Alex Turk

Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford | Paper Talk | 28/05/20

Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford? Also in the news full contact training has been voted back and Timo Werner gets linked with United again.

Mitul Mistry

Ighalo Could Stay Because of New Chinese Precautions | Bellingham to Reject United - Sportbild | Paper Talk | Manchester United News | 27/05/20

Jude Bellingham reportedly chooses Borussia Dortmund as his next club over Manchester United. And, a new leak shows a brand new 2021 home kit! No more bus seat pattern!

Mitul Mistry

Premier League clubs start Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to begin Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: United ditch 'bus seat' design as 20/21 shirts are leaked

Lots of Manchester United fans are pleased with newly-leaked images of the club's 2020/21 home and away shirts.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer provides update on potential Ighalo stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Odion Ighalo potentially staying at Manchester United beyond this month.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Fernandes and Pogba filmed training together for the first time

Manchester United fans have reacted to Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba being filmed training together for the first time.

Alex Turk