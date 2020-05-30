Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Alexis Sanchez's short-lived stint at Manchester United is expected to come to an end soon, with the Chilean seemingly not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the 2019/20 season being heavily delayed and, in turn, loan deals have been effected.

United are set to lose Odion Ighalo before the end of the campaign, with his contract expiring on Sunday, whilst many others expire on June 30.

Alexis would be returning to Manchester before the season's end at the start of July, but the signs are pointing towards an extension on his deal in Milan.

Recently speaking to Sky Sport Italia, quoted by Forza Italian Football, Ausilio made it very clear that Inter are hoping to extend Alexis' stay at the San Siro:

“We want to keep everyone, including Alexis Sanchez. We are counting on him in the coming months. He was out injured for quite a while, but he did well before that in matches against Barcelona and Sampdoria. I saw the Sanchez from his best campaigns in Udine and London. He didn’t have a lot of time, but he now has the chance to show his value and then we will make a decision on him.”

Mason Greenwood's emergence and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preference pursuing a winger this summer means United are now free to offload the club's most expensive flop.

Hopefully, Alexis can shine once Serie A returns and Inter cash in on his services at the end of the campaign.

